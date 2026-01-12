India AI Impact Summit 2026: Here's what's coming up

The summit focuses on three big ideas: People, Planet, and Progress. Expect lively sessions with leaders, plus startup showcases and policy talks about making AI safer and more accessible.

Why should you care?

Nasscom is pushing for clearer tax rules to boost India's global role in AI.

This summit isn't just another tech event—it's about making sure everyone gets a say in how AI changes our world.

If you're curious about tech or where your future career could go, this one's worth watching.