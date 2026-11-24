Anthropic's Opus 5.5 misidentified Minab school as military target
A recent study found that some popular AI models, including Anthropic's Opus 5.5, mistakenly flagged schools as military targets when analyzing satellite images.
In one test using images from Minab, Iran, Opus 5.5 misidentified a school as a target 69% of the time when it was beside a military compound.
AI models misflagged schools, study warns
Other AI systems like Moonshot's Kimi K3.1 Pro made similar mistakes, raising big questions about how safe and reliable these tools really are, especially in sensitive situations.
Anthropic admitted these results are "not acceptable" and says it's working to improve safeguards and testing.
The study is a wake-up call for the tech world: better controls are needed so AI doesn't put innocent lives at risk by making careless errors.