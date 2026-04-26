Anthropic's project deal tested AI handling of real transactions
Technology
Anthropic just ran a cool experiment called Project Deal, where AI agents acted as buyers and sellers in a digital marketplace.
69 employees each got $100 to spend, and together they made 186 deals, moving more than $4,000 in total.
The big takeaway? AI can actually handle real transactions between people.
Anthropic's most advanced model improved deals
Project Deal tested four different marketplace setups, including one with Anthropic's most advanced AI.
That top-tier model led to better deals, even though participants didn't realize which version they were using.
It shows that smarter AI makes a difference, but there's still room to make things fairer for everyone.
This is one step closer to seeing how AI could shape the future of online shopping and trading.