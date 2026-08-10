Appeals court allows 2,400 suits against Meta Google TikTok Snapchat
A US appeals court just gave the green light to about 2,400 lawsuits against Meta, Google, TikTok, and Snapchat.
These cases (brought by states, municipalities, school districts and individuals) claim the platforms were intentionally designed to be addictive and have fueled a youth mental health crisis with more anxiety and body-image issues.
The people suing seek damages, penalties and restitution.
Companies' Section 230 appeal premature
The companies argued they're protected by Section 230 (the law that usually shields platforms from what users post), but the court said the appeal was brought too early to weigh in on how the apps themselves are built.
This follows a recent California verdict in Los Angeles and a separate verdict in March where Meta was found liable and ordered to pay $375 million to New Mexico, and both Meta and Google said they would appeal.