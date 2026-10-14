Apple debuts foldable iPhone Duo with graphite heat pipe hinge
Apple just dropped its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, and it has a pretty clever trick up its sleeve: a flexible graphite heat pipe built right into the hinge.
This helps keep both screens cool, tackling a big issue in the iPhone Duo's design.
Apple Vice President of Silicon Engineering Dan Murray and Senior Manager of Thermal Product Design Banafsheh Barabadi shared how this design keeps things running smoothly without making the phone fragile.
A20 Pro chip uses 2nm process
The graphite heat pipe boosts cooling by spreading heat more efficiently, all while staying bendy enough for daily use.
It works together with the new A20 Pro chip (built on a super-tiny 2nm process), which has extra features for dual screens.
These upgrades show Apple is serious about mixing smart engineering with sleek design in its first-ever foldable, making it both practical and cutting-edge for everyday life.