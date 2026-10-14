Apple debuts foldable iPhone Duo with graphite heat pipe hinge

Apple just dropped its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, and it has a pretty clever trick up its sleeve: a flexible graphite heat pipe built right into the hinge.

This helps keep both screens cool, tackling a big issue in the iPhone Duo's design.

Apple Vice President of Silicon Engineering Dan Murray and Senior Manager of Thermal Product Design Banafsheh Barabadi shared how this design keeps things running smoothly without making the phone fragile.