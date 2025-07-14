Apple declares several devices as vintage and obsolete

Once a product hasn't been sold for five years, Apple calls it "vintage." That means official repairs get trickier as parts run out, so if you rely on one of these devices, it might be time to think about an upgrade—especially since support is limited and dependent on parts availability.

Devices on the verge of obsolescence

You can still get vintage devices fixed for up to seven years after they were last sold—but after that, they're considered obsolete and Apple stops hardware service entirely.

Some older accessories like certain AirPort routers have already hit this point.

So if your gear is on this list, keep an eye on those repair windows!