Apple explores running larger AI models on iPhones with PrismML
Technology
Apple is exploring ways to run much larger AI models directly on iPhones, instead of sending your data to the cloud.
This could mean faster features, better privacy, and less lag, since everything happens right on your device.
They are currently in talks with PrismML, a startup that's been making waves in the AI world.
PrismML says Qwen 3.6 iPhone-ready
PrismML says it has tuned Alibaba's Qwen 3.6 model (with 27 billion parameters) to work on the iPhone 17 Pro.
That is a big leap from Apple's current AFM 3 Core Advanced model, which only uses up to four billion parameters at once.
If this partnership goes through, expect smarter and more advanced AI features coming straight from your phone: no cloud needed.