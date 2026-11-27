Apple iOS 28 could group notifications into News and Social
Apple's next big update, iOS 28, could shake up how notifications work on your iPhone.
Instead of a messy pile, alerts could soon be grouped into categories like News and Social, kind of like what Android users already have.
This should make it way easier to keep track of what matters without getting overwhelmed.
iOS 28 could arrive September 2027
iOS 28 could be announced at WWDC 2027 and probably roll out publicly in September.
Apple is also working on making Siri smarter and more independent with this update, building on the recent improvements from iOS 27.2 (like better AI features for Siri and new message suggestions).
If you are curious, Apple is still testing iOS 27.3 right now too.