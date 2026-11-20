Apple is developing an AI agent to automate tasks
What's the story
Apple is reportedly developing its own artificial intelligence (AI) agent, capable of performing a range of computer-related tasks on behalf of users. These include using apps, browsing the web, and even coding. The information was first reported by Bloomberg, which discovered a job listing for a senior engineering manager to lead the development of this "AI agent that can use a computer."
Job description
Job listing reveals Apple's vision for the AI agent
The job listing gives a glimpse into Apple's vision for this AI agent.
It talks about an intelligent system that can navigate the web, interact with different apps, execute commands, write and debug code, and call services.
The posting also mentions that the agent should be able to move "fluidly between tools" and handle multi-step tasks across various platforms like apps, browsers, command lines, code, and APIs.
Market movement
Apple's move to join the AI race
The development of computer work agents has been a major trend in the tech industry over the past year.
Companies like Anthropic and OpenAI have launched such services, while others like Meta have also entered this space with their Muse agent line.
Bloomberg notes that Apple, under the leadership of John Ternus, is looking to expand its AI offerings by developing its own digital assistant.
Security measures
Apple's stance on 3rd-party agents
Apple is also making it harder for third-party agents to gain full control over its computers.
The company plans to introduce warnings in the upcoming macOS 27.3 version, discouraging users from granting full access to third-party agents.
In October, Apple had informed developers about plans to "introduce additional controls" so that users who really want to give an app this level of access can do so only with explicit user action.