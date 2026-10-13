Apple launches HomePod mini 2, Apple TV 4K in India
Technology
Apple just dropped two new smart home gadgets in India: the HomePod Mini 2 and the latest Apple TV 4K.
The HomePod Mini 2 is up for preorder at ₹18,900 and starts shipping October 30.
The new Apple TV 4K, priced at ₹39,900, can be preordered from October 13 and hits stores November 13.
HomePod mini 2 adds 360 audio
The HomePod mini 2 brings immersive 360-degree audio, fun Sound Glow lighting, and comes in five colors.
It's also getting smarter with AI-powered Siri updates that help you discover music and offer personalized responses for up to six users.
The new Apple TV 4K packs a speedy A19 chip, supports hands-free voice commands with three far-field mics, and includes an upgraded Siri Remote that's easier to find if it goes missing.