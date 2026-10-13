Apple launches HomeView 7-inch smart display in India priced ₹39,900

HomeView recognizes up to six people using facial recognition to give everyone their own apps and home screens.

The new Siri can chat more naturally and use your personal app data from apps such as Messages and Calendar to keep things relevant when paired with a compatible iPhone or iPad that supports Apple Intelligence.

You can handle everything from FaceTime calls to music streaming, or managing your lights, and check live camera feeds and get security alerts on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

It also works smoothly with Apple's Home ecosystem and Matter accessories for easy smart home control.