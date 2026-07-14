Apple launches iOS 27 public beta with revamped Siri AI

If you want in, you'll need an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.

Sign up for Apple's Beta Software Program, update your phone to the iOS 27 public beta, then head to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Try New Siri and join the waitlist.

Activation has been taking almost two weeks during the developer beta.

The new Siri AI is also rolling out on Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches (with English-only support for now), plus there's a text-chat option if talking isn't your thing.