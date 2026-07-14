Apple launches iOS 27 public beta with revamped Siri AI
Apple just dropped the public beta for its revamped Siri AI, bundled with iOS 27.
This upgrade brings smarter personal context features, aiming to make Siri more helpful and fix some old frustrations.
But you'll have to manually install the iOS 27 beta and jump through a few extra steps to actually try it out.
iPhone 15 Pro or newer required
If you want in, you'll need an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.
Sign up for Apple's Beta Software Program, update your phone to the iOS 27 public beta, then head to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Try New Siri and join the waitlist.
Activation has been taking almost two weeks during the developer beta.
The new Siri AI is also rolling out on Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches (with English-only support for now), plus there's a text-chat option if talking isn't your thing.