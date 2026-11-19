Apple Maps adds Indian Railways journey planning and improved navigation
Apple just rolled out a big update to its Maps in India, adding Indian Railways journey planning and improved navigation.
This move puts Apple Maps head-to-head with Google Maps, so if you rely on maps for getting around, here's what you should know.
Apple Maps cleaner, Google Maps denser
Apple Maps now lets users in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai plan rail trips with notifications when they are approaching their destination and need to get off.
The Look Around feature also brings street-level views of 300-plus Indian landmarks.
Google Maps offers Street View, Live View, traffic updates, public transport information, and extensive local business listings.
Design-wise, Apple keeps things clean while Google packs in more info, so it's really about what you prefer.