Apple's touchscreen Mac, new iPad mini launching on October 27
What's the story
Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro and an updated iPad mini "on or around" October 27, Bloomberg reported. The event will be just two weeks after the company's October 13 event, which is expected to focus on smart home products. The upcoming launch will feature an "online video presentation" and an "in-person component for the press," similar to Apple's plans for the earlier event.
Product details
M6 MacBook Pros are also coming
The late October event will see Apple unveil new MacBook Pros that are lighter than the current models.
These will come with touchscreen OLED displays and iPhone-like Dynamic Island interfaces.
There are also plans to launch MacBook Pros with the same design but powered by the new M6 chip, which was introduced with the latest Mac mini.
Information
iPad mini to get a makeover
The iPad mini, which was last updated in 2024, is also expected to get a makeover at the end-of-month event. The updates will include moving the front-facing camera to the landscape side of the tablet and adding a "revamped speaker system."
Target audience
Apple's new product lineup under CEO John Ternus
The new lineup of MacBooks and iPads will be targeted at creative professionals working in fields like video production, photo editing, and music production.
The upcoming launches are part of a record-setting number of new products under Apple's new CEO John Ternus.
Ternus succeeded Tim Cook last month and is reportedly looking to expand the tech giant into new markets while increasing revenue from related services.