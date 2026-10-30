Apple Music Android 7.0 adds 'Liquid glass' color-shifting redesign
Technology
Apple Music just dropped its 7.0 update for Android, bringing a sleek "Liquid Glass" redesign that's been in beta for a month.
The app icon now shifts colors with your phone's theme, and there's a new blue accent that gives everything a more modern feel.
Apple Music Android narrows iOS gap
Navigation is smoother thanks to a floating bottom bar, and the mini-player has been revamped to fit the new style.
Artist pages now pop with themed backgrounds and an easy-to-spot play button.
Plus, menus are cleaner, settings are reorganized, and features like "Edit Pins" make the Library tab more customizable, bringing the Android app much closer to what iOS users get.