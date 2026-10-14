Apple reportedly to unveil OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro October 27
Technology
Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its first OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro, and it's expected to be unveiled on October 27.
Expect richer colors, better contrast: great for creators or anyone who just loves a crisp display.
The new model keeps the keyboard and trackpad but adds a lighter build and that Dynamic Island design you might recognize from the iPhone.
Apple OLED Pro likely pricier
Alongside the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (starting at ₹239,900) and 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (starting at ₹359,900), the OLED MacBook Pro is expected to cost more than that.
Apple might also reveal an updated iPad mini, plus a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip and an iMac with the M6 chip.
Basically: more choices if you're eyeing an upgrade this year!