Apple reveals HomePod mini 2 at $149 with Siri AI
Technology
Apple just revealed the HomePod mini 2, its first big update to the smart speaker since 2020.
It keeps that familiar compact look but now comes in pink, green, and blue.
With Siri AI on board, you can use it with your Messages and Calendar apps.
Price tag: $149, and you can already preorder.
HomePod mini 2 uses S10 chip
The HomePod mini 2 packs a new S10 chip.
You can link up to four speakers for surround sound with Apple TV 4K (4th generation), and it automatically tweaks audio based on where you put it in your room.
Thanks to Siri AI, you can find a song a friend sent you in a text or set reminders by location, making it a handier part of your Apple setup.
Shipping starts October 30.