Apple shifts AI focus to Google after suing OpenAI
Technology
Apple is doubling down on its partnership with Google after filing a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing it of stealing trade secrets.
The dispute is tied to OpenAI's acquisition of a company that Apple says was co-founded by former Apple design lead Jony Ive.
With things heating up legally, Apple is shifting its AI focus away from OpenAI and toward Google.
Apple uses Google's Gemini since 2026
After some rocky moments with OpenAI, despite integrating ChatGPT into Apple devices in 2024, Apple has started working more closely with Google.
Since January 2026, it has been building new AI models using Google's Gemini tech, and recent Siri updates show just how much Google's influence has grown.