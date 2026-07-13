Apple skips M6 Pro Max Ultra chips, pivots to M7
Technology
Apple is shaking things up by skipping the usual high-end M6 Pro, Max, and Ultra chips and heading straight for the new M7 lineup.
The first M7 chip is set to arrive in the first half of 2027, with more powerful Pro and Max versions later that year.
The top-tier M7 Ultra will follow in 2028.
M7 chips aimed at AI servers
This move is all about next-level AI performance. The upcoming M7 Ultra will feature major neural-processing upgrades and support up to 1.5TB of unified memory, nearly double what the current top chip offers.
Apple plans to use these new chips to power its future AI servers, aiming for a big tech leap by 2029.
And they are not stopping there: work on even more advanced chips like the M8 is already underway.