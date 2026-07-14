Apple sues OpenAI alleging Chang Liu took confidential product documents

Apple says Liu broke his contract by not reporting the bug and keeping his work laptop after leaving.

They also allege he accessed their network exploiting an authentication bug and using another employee's device/access weeks after quitting, and even used another Apple employee's access, who later joined OpenAI.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has previously said it has "no interest in other companies' trade secrets."

The case highlights how tricky it can be for companies to keep their data safe when employees move on.