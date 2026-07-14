Apple sues OpenAI alleging Chang Liu took confidential product documents
Apple just filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming one of its former engineers, Chang Liu, used a hidden security flaw to grab confidential files after moving to OpenAI.
The information reportedly included unreleased product details and private engineering documents, definitely not the kind of information Apple wants out in the wild.
Apple alleges contract and network breaches
Apple says Liu broke his contract by not reporting the bug and keeping his work laptop after leaving.
They also allege he accessed their network exploiting an authentication bug and using another employee's device/access weeks after quitting, and even used another Apple employee's access, who later joined OpenAI.
Meanwhile, OpenAI has previously said it has "no interest in other companies' trade secrets."
The case highlights how tricky it can be for companies to keep their data safe when employees move on.