Apple sues OpenAI alleging trade secret theft after 2024 partnership
Technology
Apple just sued OpenAI, saying the AI company stole its trade secrets after their big Siri-ChatGPT partnership in 2024.
The lawsuit, filed last week, claims OpenAI got confidential information from former Apple employees and even asked them to bring hardware parts to interviews.
This comes only two years after both companies teamed up to make Siri smarter with ChatGPT tech.
OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri denies wrongdoing
OpenAI has denied any wrongdoing, with spokesperson Drew Pusateri saying they're "We have no interest in other companies' trade secrets," and want to focus on innovation.
With Apple's Siri and OpenAI's ChatGPT already competing for users' attention, this legal fight could shape how these tech giants work together (or against each other) in the future of AI.