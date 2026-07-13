Apple sues OpenAI alleging trade secret theft after 2024 partnership

OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri denies wrongdoing

OpenAI has denied any wrongdoing, with spokesperson Drew Pusateri saying they're "We have no interest in other companies' trade secrets," and want to focus on innovation.

With Apple's Siri and OpenAI's ChatGPT already competing for users' attention, this legal fight could shape how these tech giants work together (or against each other) in the future of AI.