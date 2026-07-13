Apple sues OpenAI alleging trade secret theft and hiring misconduct
Apple is taking OpenAI to court, accusing it of stealing trade secrets and playing dirty with hiring.
The lawsuit claims OpenAI's Chief Hardware Officer, Tang Tan, who used to work at Apple, asked job candidates to bring secret Apple devices to interviews.
Another former Apple employee, Chang Liu, allegedly accessed and downloaded confidential files after leaving the company.
Shruti Mishra warns OpenAI hardware delay
Apple says Tan even talked about internal projects during interviews and used secret code names.
While OpenAI denies everything, AI commentator Shruti Mishra thinks this legal battle could seriously delay OpenAI's first AI hardware launch, possibly pushing it past its 2027 goal.
With design choices now under legal scrutiny, the whole project might be on pause for a while.