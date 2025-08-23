Next Article
Apple to give businesses more control over AI use
Apple is rolling out fresh AI options for companies by September 2025, letting them manage how tools like ChatGPT and other external AIs are used on their devices.
The update is designed to give businesses more flexibility with their tech, allowing for easier integration and control.
What's new in the update?
Companies can pick whether their AI data stays on the device or goes to the cloud, based on what fits their privacy needs.
Apple's also making it easier to handle work devices with upgraded Business Manager tools and a new "Return to Service" feature that speeds up setup and keeps shared Macs secure.
All these upgrades will be available across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.