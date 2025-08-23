Next Article
How to watch Blue Origin's NS-35 launch on Saturday
Blue Origin is launching its 35th New Shepard flight on Saturday, August 23, marking a milestone with its 200th payload.
The uncrewed rocket lifts off at 8:30am EDT from West Texas, and you can catch the action live on BlueOrigin.com or maybe even Space.com.
What is on board this time?
This mission's "RSS H.G. Wells" capsule will carry experiments from NASA's TechRise Student Challenge—think plant growth and liquid science in microgravity—as well as projects from Teachers in Space and several universities.
Carthage College is testing a new way to measure fuel in space, while Teledyne and NASA are checking out fuel cell tech for future Moon or Mars trips.
Plus, postcards from Club For the Future are hitching a ride into space before being sent back to participants.