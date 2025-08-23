How to watch Blue Origin's NS-35 launch on Saturday

What is on board this time?

This mission's "RSS H.G. Wells" capsule will carry experiments from NASA's TechRise Student Challenge—think plant growth and liquid science in microgravity—as well as projects from Teachers in Space and several universities.

Carthage College is testing a new way to measure fuel in space, while Teledyne and NASA are checking out fuel cell tech for future Moon or Mars trips.

Plus, postcards from Club For the Future are hitching a ride into space before being sent back to participants.