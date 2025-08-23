Next Article
Google Pixel 10 series now available with Pixelsnap accessories
Google just rolled out its new "Pixelsnap" lineup for the Pixel 10 series, bringing magnetic accessories that snap on easily and support Qi2 wireless charging.
The launch includes magnetic accessories from brands like Mous, Case-Mate, Zagg, Bellroy, Force, and Otterbox, available through the Google Store, giving users more ways to customize and charge their phones.
Mous 2-in-1 dock is the highlight
Prices start at $35 for magnetic cases with Qi2 support. There's also a new magnetic wallet from Bellroy and fresh Pixelsnap chargers from Google.
The highlight is definitely the Mous 2-in-1 dock at $89—it offers a fast 15W main charger plus a 7.5W spot for earbuds, and it's built to allow future modular upgrades (though none are out just yet).