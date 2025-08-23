Google Pixel 10 series now available with Pixelsnap accessories

Mous 2-in-1 dock is the highlight

Prices start at $35 for magnetic cases with Qi2 support. There's also a new magnetic wallet from Bellroy and fresh Pixelsnap chargers from Google.

The highlight is definitely the Mous 2-in-1 dock at $89—it offers a fast 15W main charger plus a 7.5W spot for earbuds, and it's built to allow future modular upgrades (though none are out just yet).