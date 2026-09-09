Apple to unveil iPhone Ultra foldable with dual displays today

Apple spent years developing foldable tech but really picked up speed after Tim Cook saw how well rivals' foldables were doing in Asia back in 2020.

They tackled tricky issues like screen creases with a new titanium-aluminum hinge and worked with Corning to make flexible glass happen.

With the global market for foldables booming, Wall Street estimates point to sales of about 7 million to 10 million units this year, and it's the first big launch under John Ternus.