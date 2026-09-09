Apple to unveil iPhone Ultra foldable with dual displays today
Apple is finally unveiling its foldable iPhone, codenamed V68 and nicknamed iPhone Ultra, this Wednesday.
It's the biggest iPhone redesign in nearly 20 years, featuring a 7.8-inch foldable inner screen and a 5.5-inch outer display.
Apple initially targeted a $1,999 price early in development, and more recently has discussed pricing the foldable product as high as $2,199.
Tim Cook accelerated foldable development
Apple spent years developing foldable tech but really picked up speed after Tim Cook saw how well rivals' foldables were doing in Asia back in 2020.
They tackled tricky issues like screen creases with a new titanium-aluminum hinge and worked with Corning to make flexible glass happen.
With the global market for foldables booming, Wall Street estimates point to sales of about 7 million to 10 million units this year, and it's the first big launch under John Ternus.