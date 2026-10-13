Apple unveils HomeView $299 smart home hub with face recognition
Technology
Apple just announced HomeView, a $299 smart home device that lets you control things like doorbells and thermostats from one spot.
It's got a 7-inch screen, face recognition, and is up for preorder now. Shipping starts November 13.
Apple HomeView not available in EU
HomeView acts as the hub in Apple's growing smart home lineup, but won't be available in the European Union due to regulations.
Alongside it, Apple refreshed its HomePod speakers and teamed up with LG and Schneider Electric for new cameras, thermostats, and locks.
Plus, Siri got an upgrade: now it can use information from your apps (like Messages or Calendar) to give more helpful responses, so your home feels even more connected.