Apple unveils HomeView $299 smart home hub with face recognition

HomeView acts as the hub in Apple's growing smart home lineup, but won't be available in the European Union due to regulations.

Alongside it, Apple refreshed its HomePod speakers and teamed up with LG and Schneider Electric for new cameras, thermostats, and locks.

Plus, Siri got an upgrade: now it can use information from your apps (like Messages or Calendar) to give more helpful responses, so your home feels even more connected.