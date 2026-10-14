Apple unveils HomeView and HomePod mini 2 with Siri AI
Apple just dropped a bunch of new smart home gadgets at its Welcome Home event in New York.
The highlights? The HomeView, a 7-inch smart display with facial recognition for personalized controls, and the colorful new HomePod mini 2.
Apple also teamed up with LG and Schneider Electric to launch cameras, a smart door lock, and thermostats, all with Siri AI central to the new ecosystem and available on select devices.
India launch dates and Siri beta
The revamped Apple TV 4K (with a speedy A19 chip) and the HomeView will hit India on November 13, with preorders opening soon.
The HomePod mini 2 lands October 30 in fresh colors.
Just a heads-up: the smarter Siri AI is rolling out in beta on HomeView and Apple TV, but there are daily limits on some features that depend on server-based models.