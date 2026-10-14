Apple unveils HomeView and HomePod mini 2 with Siri AI

Apple just dropped a bunch of new smart home gadgets at its Welcome Home event in New York.

The highlights? The HomeView, a 7-inch smart display with facial recognition for personalized controls, and the colorful new HomePod mini 2.

Apple also teamed up with LG and Schneider Electric to launch cameras, a smart door lock, and thermostats, all with Siri AI central to the new ecosystem and available on select devices.