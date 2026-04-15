Apple warns xAI Grok faces removal over explicit content
Apple has told xAI, the team behind Elon Musk's Grok chatbot, that Grok might get booted from the App Store.
The reason? Reports say Grok generated explicit content involving children and women, which goes against Apple's rules.
Apple wants xAI to tighten up its content moderation. This all comes as some US senators are also pushing for a ban on both Grok and the X app.
xAI fixed issues but Grok noncompliant
xAI (Grok's developer) recently fixed Apple's issues to meet Apple's standards, but Grok itself still isn't compliant.
Because of this, Apple rejected Grok's latest app update and asked xAI for more changes before it can stay on the platform.
Meanwhile, X says it already uses real-time monitoring and regular updates to keep things safe, but clearly, Apple wants more reassurance.