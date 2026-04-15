Apple warns xAI Grok faces removal over explicit content Technology Apr 15, 2026

Apple has told xAI, the team behind Elon Musk's Grok chatbot, that Grok might get booted from the App Store.

The reason? Reports say Grok generated explicit content involving children and women, which goes against Apple's rules.

Apple wants xAI to tighten up its content moderation. This all comes as some US senators are also pushing for a ban on both Grok and the X app.