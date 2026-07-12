Apple dominates AI smartwatch market, accounting for nearly 90%

Market competition

Other players in the market

Huawei followed Apple's lead in 2025 with its own Kirin W80 chip for powering its "Celia" voice assistant locally. Qualcomm is also entering the market this year with its Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. Google is said to be preparing a Tensor-based wearable chip but has yet to launch it. Counterpoint also notes an emerging software-driven alternative to dedicated NPUs, Ambiq's Apollo platform, which runs AI inference on vector-core silicon via Arm's Helium extensions instead of purpose-built neural hardware.