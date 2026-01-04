Apple's new iPhone 18 chip is getting a pricey upgrade
Apple's next-gen A20 chip for the iPhone 18 is set to cost $280 each—an 80% jump from last year's model.
Built by TSMC using their super-advanced 2nm tech, this chip isn't just for iPhones; TSMC's 2nm technology will also be used by AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and MediaTek for their own next-generation chips.
What makes this chip so special?
TSMC's new 2nm process brings a real boost: up to 15% faster performance or up to 30% less power use compared to the previous generation.
The design packs more transistors into the same space, making everything more efficient and powerful—a win for gamers and multitaskers alike.
Why is it so expensive?
Cutting-edge tech comes with challenges. TSMC's fancy nanosheet design means higher costs and tricky manufacturing.
Still, they're aiming big—hoping to scale up wafer production despite the hurdles.