Apple's new iPhone 18 chip is getting a pricey upgrade Technology Jan 04, 2026

Apple's next-gen A20 chip for the iPhone 18 is set to cost $280 each—an 80% jump from last year's model.

Built by TSMC using their super-advanced 2nm tech, this chip isn't just for iPhones; TSMC's 2nm technology will also be used by AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and MediaTek for their own next-generation chips.