Apptronik opens robot park in Austin to train Apollo robots

Apptronik calls robot park 'data factory'

CEO Jeff Cardenas calls Robot Park a "data factory," since it's all about collecting feedback to make the robots smarter, not making physical products.

Apptronik started out building robot parts in 2016, and now their Apollo bots are already helping out at Mercedes-Benz factories and working with Google's DeepMind.

The company has big plans to expand Robot Parks worldwide.