Apptronik opens robot park in Austin to train Apollo robots
Technology
Apptronik just opened a massive 90,000-square-foot "Robot Park" in Austin, where their Apollo humanoid robots are trained for real-world tasks like stacking boxes and sorting toys.
The facility operates every day of the week, but the robots are still guided by humans who control them remotely.
Apptronik calls robot park 'data factory'
CEO Jeff Cardenas calls Robot Park a "data factory," since it's all about collecting feedback to make the robots smarter, not making physical products.
Apptronik started out building robot parts in 2016, and now their Apollo bots are already helping out at Mercedes-Benz factories and working with Google's DeepMind.
The company has big plans to expand Robot Parks worldwide.