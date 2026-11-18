Are recent US tech outages connected?
What's the story
A series of widespread outages have affected major tech companies and government agencies in the US in the last week. The National Security Agency (NSA) suffered a disruption in its internal communications system on Tuesday. The agency attributed its problems to "scheduled routine maintenance." Meanwhile, Apple confirmed that several of its products were either down or experiencing issues due to "an internal update."
Service disruptions
Series of outages in past week
The tech world was rocked by more outages when Microsoft's Outlook issues disrupted businesses last week.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was forced to ground flights last Friday due to a system failure.
On Monday, JPMorgan Chase's internal systems experienced problems affecting customer transactions.
An outage at United Airlines also briefly delayed departing flights that same day.
Tech evolution
Not a coordinated effort by nation state, says official
The recent outages have sparked speculation about a possible coordinated attack.
However, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has dismissed such theories, saying, "This is not cyberattack, and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation state."
He also noted that these incidents are part of the "weird teenage phase" of technology where systems aren't mature enough to avoid service disruptions.
Security strain
AI and software updates strain IT teams
The rise of artificial intelligence has led to an increase in software vulnerability patches and system updates.
However, this has also put a strain on IT and security teams, who are now struggling to keep up with the increased demand.
Sam Rubin, senior VP at Palo Alto Networks's Unit 42, advises businesses to prioritize updating their most vulnerable systems and continue operations during an outage.
Cybersecurity concerns
Lawmakers call for transparency amid skepticism
Despite agencies and businesses denying any cyberattacks, some skeptics remain unconvinced by the routine patching explanation.
Lawmakers are now calling for more transparency in light of these incidents.
Sen. Mark Warner has used the recent incidents to make the case for an AI safety bill while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called for a congressional briefing on the matter to ensure public awareness about necessary steps.