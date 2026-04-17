Artemis 2 returns after Orion toilet clog, Reid Wiseman says
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 mission just wrapped up, and while the crew had a minor issue with their space toilet aboard the Orion capsule, Commander Reid Wiseman isn't bothered.
The vent line got clogged and briefly messed with urine disposal, but Wiseman reassured everyone, "The toilet worked great," he said after landing back on Earth.
NASA investigating wastewater chemical clog
Turns out, the clog wasn't from ice as first thought, but likely a chemical reaction with chemicals introduced into the wastewater to stop biofilm buildup.
NASA's still looking into it to keep things running smoothly for future missions.
Even so, the toilet is a huge step up from Apollo days when astronauts didn't have any real toilet at all.