Artemis II crew reunite at KSC after record-breaking 252,000-mile flyby
Technology
The Artemis II astronauts just got back together at Kennedy Space Center, three months after their epic lunar flyby.
Their mission made history as the first trip to the moon in more than 50 years: they set a new human space travel distance record, covering more than 405554km.
Crew member Christina Koch called it an amazing experience to be part of this historic journey.
Artemis III lander tests merit-based selections
NASA's Artemis program is picking up speed: Artemis III is set for 2027 and will test out lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin, while Artemis IV aims for an actual moon landing in 2028.
On crew choices, Koch explained that NASA focuses on merit when assigning astronauts, not gender or race.