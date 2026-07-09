Artemis II crew reunite at KSC after record-breaking 252,000-mile flyby Technology Jul 09, 2026

The Artemis II astronauts just got back together at Kennedy Space Center, three months after their epic lunar flyby.

Their mission made history as the first trip to the moon in more than 50 years: they set a new human space travel distance record, covering more than 405554km.

Crew member Christina Koch called it an amazing experience to be part of this historic journey.