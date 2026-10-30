Artemis III astronauts visit Oval Office, meet President Trump
NASA's Artemis III astronauts stopped by the White House to meet President Trump and pose for photos.
The team, Commander Randy Bresnik, NASA mission specialists Andre Douglas and Frank Rubio, and European Space Agency pilot Luca Parmitano, visited the Oval Office.
Their visit follows in the footsteps of the Artemis II crew, showing that NASA's missions are still getting strong support from the top.
Artemis III to test lunar landers
Set for launch in summer 2027, Artemis III will try docking NASA's Orion capsule with either SpaceX's Starship or Blue Origin's Blue Moon lander.
This mission is all about perfecting how astronauts land on the moon and getting ready for Artemis IV in 2028, the first planned crewed moon landing since 1972.
NASA is keeping both lander options open to boost its chances of success.