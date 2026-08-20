Arturo Bejar says Mark Zuckerberg ignored children's safety warnings

Arturo Bejar, who used to work on safety at Meta, just told a federal court that the company brushed off serious warnings about children's safety on Facebook and Instagram.

He claims CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn't act on safety issues he raised with Zuckerberg at least 100 times and that Meta put business ahead of protecting young people.

This is all part of a big lawsuit by 29 US states accusing Meta of making the teen mental health crisis worse.