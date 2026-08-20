Arturo Bejar says Mark Zuckerberg ignored children's safety warnings
Arturo Bejar, who used to work on safety at Meta, just told a federal court that the company brushed off serious warnings about children's safety on Facebook and Instagram.
He claims CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn't act on safety issues he raised with Zuckerberg at least 100 times and that Meta put business ahead of protecting young people.
This is all part of a big lawsuit by 29 US states accusing Meta of making the teen mental health crisis worse.
Meta denies wrongdoing could face $200B
Meta denies any wrongdoing, saying it already has features like parental controls and time limits to help keep teens safe.
If the court sides against them, though, Meta could face huge damages, up to $200 billion, and might have to make major changes.
Both Zuckerberg and Instagram's boss are expected to take the stand during this six-week trial.