Arturo Bejar testified Meta put growth over teen safety
Technology
Arturo Bejar, who used to work at Meta, just testified in a big trial, saying the company cared more about growth than keeping users, especially teens, safe.
He claimed Mark Zuckerberg made it really tough for anyone to address risks on Instagram and Facebook, and that Meta ignored warnings about harmful content affecting young people.
Bejar says Instagram features harm teens
Bejar pointed out that features like autoplay and infinite scroll are "inherently unsafe" for teens and said Instagram's "quiet mode" doesn't really help because it's an optional setting rather than a default.
The trial is part of a larger push by several US states accusing Meta of putting profit ahead of youth mental health.
Meta says it has taken steps to protect teens, but denies breaking any laws.