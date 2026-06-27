Asteroid 1997 NC1 will pass safely 2.6 million km away
Technology
A huge asteroid called 1997 NC1 is cruising by Earth this Saturday. It's between 0.75km and 1.65km wide: that's about two to four times the size of the Empire State Building!
But don't worry, it'll stay a safe 2.6 million kilometers away, so there's no danger to us.
NASA says next close approach 2133
Discovered nearly 30 years ago in Hawaii, this space rock won't come this close again until 2133, according to NASA.
If you've got binoculars or a small telescope, you might spot it gliding across the night sky tonight.
Space agencies like NASA and ESA are always keeping an eye out for these cosmic visitors to keep us safe.