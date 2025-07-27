Next Article
Asteroid 2025 OW to zip past Earth tomorrow: Details here
On July 28, 2025, a plane-sized asteroid called 2025 OW will zip by Earth at nearly 75670km/h.
It's about 210 feet wide and will be more than one and a half times farther from us than the Moon—so there's zero danger.
No, 2025 OW isn't a threat
NASA's team is tracking this asteroid's path for at least the next hundred years, so there's no chance of a surprise impact.
For context, only asteroids bigger than 460 feet and much closer are considered risky—2025 OW doesn't even come close.
When will you see an asteroid up close?
Because of its size and distance, you won't spot 2025 OW with your eyes or backyard telescope.
But mark your calendar: in April 2029, a much bigger asteroid named Apophis will swing by way closer—so close that you might actually see it without any equipment!