Asteroid 2025 OW to zip past Earth tomorrow: Details here

NASA 's team is tracking this asteroid's path for at least the next hundred years, so there's no chance of a surprise impact. For context, only asteroids bigger than 460 feet and much closer are considered risky—2025 OW doesn't even come close.

When will you see an asteroid up close?

Because of its size and distance, you won't spot 2025 OW with your eyes or backyard telescope.

But mark your calendar: in April 2029, a much bigger asteroid named Apophis will swing by way closer—so close that you might actually see it without any equipment!