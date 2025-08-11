Next Article
Asteroid could hit Moon in 2032; scientists are monitoring it
Heads up: scientists say asteroid 2024 YR4 has a small chance—about 4.3%—of crashing into the Moon on December 22, 2032.
While that's not super likely, a hit could send lots of debris flying, which might mess with satellites and even affect Earth's atmosphere.
Space experts are keeping a close watch just in case.
NASA's DART mission might help steer asteroid
To deal with threats like this, scientists are taking notes from NASA's DART mission—the one where they slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid back in 2022 and actually changed its path.
The big lesson? We can steer asteroids away if needed, but we also have to be careful about all the debris these missions can create.