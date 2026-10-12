Astronaut Anil Menon posts ISS exercise video on bone-and-muscle health
NASA astronaut Anil Menon, whose family is from India, just posted a video showing how working out on the International Space Station is a must, not just for staying fit, but for keeping bones and muscles healthy in zero gravity.
Without regular exercise, astronauts can lose up to 3% of their bone mass and as much as 15% of their muscle each month.
Anil Menon uses microgravity equipment daily
Menon uses special gym equipment designed for microgravity to keep up his daily workouts.
He says this routine isn't just about fitness. It's crucial for handling tough mission tasks and getting ready to come back to Earth.
Inspired by fellow astronaut Navy Captain Jack Hathaway and endurance athlete David Goggins, Menon aims to stay at the top of his game while orbiting above us.
Anil Menon Indian-origin mission team member
Menon is an Indian-origin NASA astronaut. Now he's part of the mission team.