Officially recognized in late October 2026, 2026 QQ8 was first thought to be leftover Apollo 13 junk, but turned out to be an Aten asteroid, a type that loops around the Sun and sometimes visits Earth.

Even though you can't see it with backyard telescopes, discoveries like this help scientists learn more about Earth's temporary moons.

With new technology like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, expect even more cool finds in the future.