Astronomer Krisztin Srneczky spots Earth's temporary mini-moon 2026 QQ8
Earth has picked up a temporary space buddy: an asteroid called 2026 QQ8.
Spotted by astronomer Krisztin Srneczky in August and confirmed by the IAU's Minor Planet Center (MPC), this mini-moon will hang out in our orbit until late this year or early next year, before heading back around the Sun.
Telescopes confirm Aten asteroid captured April
Telescopes from the University of Hawaii 2.2-meter telescope and the Lowell Discovery Telescope confirmed that 2026 QQ8 isn't space junk. It's a real asteroid, known as an Aten-type because it crosses Earth's path and orbits closer to the Sun.
It was snagged by our gravity back in April when it passed close to Earth's Hill sphere.
Mini-moons like this can be captured by our gravity for a short cosmic visit.