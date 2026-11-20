Telescopes from the University of Hawaii 2.2-meter telescope and the Lowell Discovery Telescope confirmed that 2026 QQ8 isn't space junk. It's a real asteroid, known as an Aten-type because it crosses Earth's path and orbits closer to the Sun.

It was snagged by our gravity back in April when it passed close to Earth's Hill sphere.

Mini-moons like this can be captured by our gravity for a short cosmic visit.