Because the system's wide, circular orbit doesn't match what we'd expect from a typical supernova origin, researchers are considering other ideas, like maybe two white dwarfs merged or there's an unseen third star involved.

Some even think the companion might be a tiny black hole instead of a neutron star.

As Scott Ransom, an astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory who was not involved in the study, put it, its calm orbit may indicate a less violent formation process, adding to the mystery of this cosmic oddball.