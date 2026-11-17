Astronomers baffled by red giant orbiting possible 3-solar-mass neutron star
Astronomers have found a star system that just doesn't fit the usual rules. It features a red giant and a hidden, super-dense companion, possibly a neutron star nearly three times heavier than the sun.
Even after running 300,000 computer simulations, scientists couldn't explain how this pair ended up with such unusual mass and orbit, leaving experts genuinely puzzled.
System's orbit inconsistent with supernova origin
Because the system's wide, circular orbit doesn't match what we'd expect from a typical supernova origin, researchers are considering other ideas, like maybe two white dwarfs merged or there's an unseen third star involved.
Some even think the companion might be a tiny black hole instead of a neutron star.
As Scott Ransom, an astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory who was not involved in the study, put it, its calm orbit may indicate a less violent formation process, adding to the mystery of this cosmic oddball.