Astronomers consider possible planet PX2 beyond Neptune after icy orbits
Astronomers are buzzing about a possible new planet, named PX2, that could be quietly orbiting way past Neptune.
The idea comes from noticing some weird patterns in the paths of icy objects far out in our solar system.
PX2 is thought to be one or two times as massive as Earth and sits really far from the Sun, so far, we haven't spotted it yet.
Patryk Sofia Lykawka's simulations suggest PX2
Researchers led by Patryk Sofia Lykawka ran computer simulations showing that PX2 could explain these strange orbits.
If it's real, finding PX2 would totally shake up what we know about how our solar system formed and evolved.
The team hopes future observations from Chile's Vera C. Rubin Observatory could provide further information about the possible existence of PX2.