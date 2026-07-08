Astronomers detect thin atmosphere around 2002 XV93 beyond Pluto

Small body has 100-200 nanobar atmosphere

At about a radius of roughly 250km, 2002 XV93's atmosphere is super thin, just 100 to 200 nanobars of pressure.

Earlier searches on bigger objects turned up nothing, so this find has experts rethinking what's possible.

Scientists think things like ice volcanoes or cosmic impacts might be topping up the gasses here.

The big takeaway: there could be more tiny worlds with atmospheres out there, changing how we understand our solar system's farthest reaches.

(Published in Nature.)