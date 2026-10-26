Astronomers discover GRB 220706A lasting 27 days, longest observed

Astronomers have discovered a gamma-ray burst (GRB) that kept going for an incredible 27 days, way longer than the previous record of about six days.

The event, called GRB 220706A, was first picked up in July 2022.

Benjamin Gompertz from the University of Birmingham summed it up as "In a nutshell, GRB 220706A is an extremely late X-ray flare," especially because of its unusually long X-ray flares.