This young 'mega-Earth' is 23x more massive than our planet

GJ 523b was first spotted by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

Further observations with WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona confirmed its existence.

The team found that GJ 523b has a mass 23.5 times that of Earth, a radius 2.55 times larger, and a density of about 126.82g per cubic inch.

It orbits its star every 17.75 days and is part of a relatively young planetary system, estimated to be nearly 170 million years old.