Astronomers spot possible primordial black hole 'Phoebe' via gravitational microlensing
Astronomers think they've spotted a possible ancient black hole named Phoebe, which might date back to just after the Big Bang.
They found a microlensing signal in observations of a star in the Large Magellanic Cloud back in 2019, using a clever trick called gravitational microlensing, basically watching how Phoebe's gravity bends and brightens light from a distant star.
Phoebe's tiny mass hints dark matter
Phoebe is only three times heavier than our Moon, which is tiny for a black hole and makes it really unusual.
This odd size suggests it could be one of the universe's earliest relics, possibly even tied to dark matter.
Scientists are now working out if Phoebe is actually an ancient black hole or maybe something else entirely, but if confirmed, it could help us understand both dark matter and how the early universe worked.